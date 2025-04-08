Ex-MLB pitcher Octavio Dotel one of dozens dead in nightclub catastrophre
Former MLB relief pitcher Octavio Dotel was among those killed when the roof of an iconic nightclub in the Dominican Republic, according to Steve Gardner of USA Today.
At least 44 people died, and another 130 people were injured when the roof of the Jet Set nightclub in Santo Domingo collapsed on Monday night, during a performance by merengue singer Rubby Perez.
It was incredibly well-attended, and the crowd included other athletes and politicians as well.
According to ESPN, Nelsy Cruz, the sister of former MLB slugger Nelson Cruz and governor of the Montecristi province was among the dead, and called Dominican president Luis Abinader to say the was roof had collapsed and she was trapped.
Authorities are still digging through the rubble for more victims, and the cause of the collapse was unclear as of now.
Dotel was a 15-year MLB veteran who came up with the Mets as a starter in 1999. He was traded to the Astros the following season, where he quickly settled into a role as a reliever. Dotel stayed in Houston for five seasons, earning a reputation as one of the best setup men in baseball in that span.
He took over for Billy Wagner as Houston's closer in 2004, when he was traded to the Oakland Athletics and racked up 36 saves that season.
After that Dotel spent almost 10 seasons bouncing around major league baseball as a reliable relief option and occasional emergency closer. He never spent more than two years with any team after leaving the Astros, and played for 10 teams in that span. He won a World Series title with the St. Louis Cardinals in 2011, and was part of the Astros' joint no-hitter of the New York Yankees in 2003.
Dotel retired in 2012, with a 3.78 career ERA and 1,143 strikeouts in 951 innings pitched.
MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead
CBB: Walter Clayton Jr. consoles Houston player after Florida national championship win
MLB: Donald Trump met privately with Shohei Ohtani during Dodgers' White House visit
NBA: High school goes viral after debuting LeBron James prom theme
NFL: Adam Schefter will ‘guarantee’ Eagles make ‘a trade or two’ during NFL Draft
SPORTS MEDIA: 'One Shining Moment' highlight video from 2025 NCAA Tournament