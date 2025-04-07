High school goes viral after debuting LeBron James prom theme
By Matt Reed
The NBA regular season is winding down, and in the case of one high school going viral across social media they're turning their love for one of basketball's legends into a theme for the school's biggest event of the year.
Students at the school were shown revealing their prom theme for 2025, which turns out to be inspired by Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James. Their LeProm theme is certainly clever, but it'll be interesting to see how the kids dress up for their special occasion.
Surely, we'll see some cool custom James-themed suits or Lakers jerseys, but until then the kids will just have to continue to enjoy their favorite player on the court as Los Angeles pushes towards a playoff spot and aiming to win another NBA title with LeBron leading the way.
The Lakers currently occupy the three seed in the Western Conference with just four games remaining in the regular season.
