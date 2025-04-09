Nikola Jokic's odds for his next NBA team has a typical betting favorite
By Joe Lago
Turmoil can emerge in the NBA at any moment, even for a franchise that won a championship just two years ago. And when there's upheaval, potential for major change exists.
More unexpected firings in the NBA came Tuesday when the Denver Nuggets dismissed head coach Michael Malone and general manager Calvin Booth. Josh Kroenke made the surprising call with only three games left in the regular season, basing his decision on his "complete belief and trust" in the players and the assistant coaches to "squeeze as much juice" from the playoffs.
Amid the avalanche of reports and instant analysis of what has gone wrong in Denver, the discussion on social media inevitably turned to the future of the Nuggets' all-world center Nikola Jokic.
Jokic is in the second year of a five-year, $276 million supermax contract extension, but little details like long-term deals never stopped NBA Twitter from speculating on outrageous trades.
Bovada posted odds on Jokic's next team, and, not surprisingly, the Los Angeles Lakers were listed as the betting favorites at +500 to land the services of the three-time NBA MVP.
Two Serbian teams — KK Mega Basket and KK Joker (yes, it's named after Jokic's monicker) — are second (+600) and third (+800), respectively, and they're logical options considering Jokic's fondness for his native Serbia, where he resides in the offseason.
But let's talk about those odds of Jokic landing with the Lakers. Or course, it's due to Laker Nation hoping its beloved club has lightning strike twice with another landmark trade that brings Jokic to Hollywood to join Luka Doncic and form a Balkans blockbuster pairing.
But if we're allowing ourselves to go down the rabbit hole of possibilities, the most intriguing destination is probably the Oklahoma City Thunder, who have the draft capital to make a deal for any superstar. OKC would be the best trade partner to begin a rebuild in Denver.
Most likely, the Nuggets reset with a new coach and GM and bolster the supporting cast of Jokic. Or just get on the same page.
The Athletic reported that Malone and Booth were at odds over everything, including roster construction and player rotations. Malone's preference for Russell Westbrook over 2023 second-round pick Jalen Pickett was a sore spot for Booth.
