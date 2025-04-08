2025 Sports Emmys nominations revealed
By Tyler Reed
Sports are the reason you are reading this article. The magic of the ball on the field or court has given us entertainment for our entire lives.
So, once a year, those who cover the sport celebrate the best of the best with the Sports Emmys. Recently, the nominees for the 2025 awards show were revealed.
Categories like Outstanding Live Special for a Championship and Non-Championship are on the docket.
The list of nominees for the Outstanding Live special includes Games of the XXXIII Olympiad, The Masters, NCAA Women's Tournament Championship, The 124th US Open, and the 120th World Series.
The show will air on May 20th and be hosted by comedian Roy Wood Jr. The NFL dominated the list of nominees, as NFL 360 earned 11 nominations and Super Bowl LVIII came in second with 10 nominations.
To see the full list of nominees, click the link here. However, the biggest story coming from the Sports Emmy nominees is that the 'Dan Patrick Show' will once again get their shot at immortality.
Patrick won an Emmy during his time at ESPN; however, his legendary sports talk show has yet to win the big one, even after being nominated multiple times. I've got a feeling that this year is the year, and that is no jinx. I think.
