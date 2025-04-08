NBA mock draft has familiar March Madness names cracking the top ten
By Tyler Reed
The SEC can gloat all summer long, as the conference's tournament champions, the Florida Gators, won the 2025 national championship.
The Gators had to go through another SEC team, the Auburn Tigers, then the Houston Cougars in the final game to cut down the nets.
The college basketball season is over, and while fans have the transfer portal to keep them entertained. They also have the 2025 NBA Draft to look forward to this summer.
It's mock draft season, and Bleacher Report was quick to drop their first post-March Madness mock draft. Fans of the tournament will see a few familiar names in the top ten of this mock draft.
B/R's Jonathan Wasserman top 10 2025 NBA mock draft:
1. Utah Jazz - Cooper Flagg
2. Washington Wizards - Dylan Harper
3. Charlotte Hornets - VJ Edgecombe
4. New Orleans Pelicans - Ace Bailey
5. Philadelphia 76ers- Derik Queen
6. Brooklyn Nets - Jeremiah Fears
7. Toronto Raptors - Tre Johnson
8. San Antonio Spurs - Kon Knueppel
9. Portland Trail Blazers - Jase Richardson
10. Houston Rockets - Khaman Maluach
Duke star Cooper Flagg will ultimately be the unanimous selection for the number one overall pick. However, where he plays will be decided by the draft lottery. Could this finally be the year the Hornets secure the top pick?
The franchise getting a college star from the state of North Carolina would bring in the fans to watch a subpar franchise.
