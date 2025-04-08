The Big Lead

Colts tackle Braden Smith bravely opens up on mental health struggles

The Colts' offensive tackle reveals the mental battles he dealt with this past season in a very delicate and brave moment.

By Tyler Reed

Indianapolis Colts offensive tackle Braden Smith moves on the field Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024, during a game against the Houston Texans at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
Indianapolis Colts offensive tackle Braden Smith moves on the field Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024, during a game against the Houston Texans at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. / Jenna Watson/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK
Professional sports are extremely physically demanding. However, the mental aspect of playing sports is often overlooked.

It can be taxing on one's mind to have to be at their very best at all moments, and thankfully, more players are speaking up about the mental wear and tear sports can bring.

Indianapolis Colts offensive lineman Braden Smith recently opened up on mental struggles that he had recently experienced, which caused him to miss the final five games of the 2024 regular season.

Joel A. Erickson of the Indianapolis Star crafted a delicate and insightful story on Smith's mental health struggles.

Alongside his wife, Courtney Smith, the Colts' offensive lineman revealed a scary moment in his life, where he felt he had no other options due to his mental health issues.

I implore everyone to check out this article written by Erickson. Smith did a wonderful job sharing details that are very hard to let the public know about.

What Smith did was extremely brave and should be applauded by everyone. It's easy to forget that professional athletes go through hardships just like everyone else. Smith's story is an eye-opening experience on why everyone should be treated with the same respect and care.

If you or someone you know may be going through something similar, do not hesitate to reach out to the 988 Lifeline. They accept calls, texts, and website chats. Remember, you matter.

