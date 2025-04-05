Could Browns really draft Shedeur Sanders with No. 2 overall pick?
By Joe Lago
With the NFL Draft less than three weeks away, NFL teams are doing their due diligence on the prospects they could potentially select. They're also trying not to reveal the slightest hint of their draft boards. Welcome to Smoke Screen Season.
The teams with top-three picks — the Tennessee Titans, Cleveland Browns and New York Giants — endured the usual rigmarole Friday at Colorado's pro day, which was designed to showcase the accuracy of quarterback Shedeur Sanders and the route-running of wide receiver Travis Hunter, the Heisman Trophy winner who also happens to be one of the draft's top cornerback prospects.
MORE: NFL Mock Draft Consensus 16.0: Could Browns pass on Abdul Carter?
Sanders' passing drills didn't help or hurt his case to be selected early in the first round. He reportedly completed 62 of 67 passes in the workout, with Hunter catching 15 of the completions.
The most notable development — other than Hunter's last-minute participation as a receiver — was the sizable contingent the Browns sent to Boulder.
Accompanying head coach Kevin Stefanski and general manager Andrew Berry was owner Jimmy Haslam, who lamented earlier in the week at the NFL owners meetings that his decision to acquire Deshaun Watson and sign the QB to a fully guaranteed $230 million contract was "a big swing and miss."
With Watson rehabbing from a torn Achilles and likely having played his final game in Cleveland, Haslam vowed to solve his franchise's biggest problem but also told reporters the Browns aren't "going to force it." However, he also said, "The draft is huge for us."
Cleveland's actions in Colorado spoke loudly about their interest in Sanders. NFL Network's Steve Wyche reported that Haslam was among the Browns' decision makers who had dinner with Sanders and Hunter on Thursday night. Also, Sanders' workout reportedly went over well with Cleveland brass, namely Stefanski.
Afterward, Sanders answered questions from the media with the same unwavering confidence that turned off some teams at the NFL Scouting Combine. (He's the son of Deion Sanders, for crying out loud.)
In short, Sanders just wants an opportunity to show what he can do in the NFL. He also warned, "You'll be a fool not to pick me."
Haslam was wise to admit the massive mistake of investing in Watson, who brought plenty of off-field baggage to Cleveland and never resembled the three-time Pro Bowler who starred for the Houston Texans. Maybe the Browns owner will step up to the plate and take another bold swing to add a franchise quarterback.
The mock draft consensus has the Titans taking Miami quarterback Cam Ward with the No. 1 overall selection. If that happens, the Browns could anoint Sanders as their new franchise quarterback or opt for the best player available and take Penn State edge rusher Abdul Carter.
"It don't matter where I go," Sanders told reporters. "I know the influence I have on society and (a team's) culture. Wherever I go, there's definitely gonna be improvement than it was before I got there."
MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead
CBB: March Madness 2025: Previewing Final Four matchups
NFL: NFL Mock Draft Consensus 16.0: Could Browns pass on Abdul Carter?
MLB: The Atlanta Braves season might already be over in April
NBA: The Brooklyn Nets stupidly declined a generational trade back in 2022
SPORTS MEDIA: Paris Olympian retires from competition, will continue OnlyFans posts
VIRAL: Philadelphia man calls out mayor for being Dallas Cowboys fan