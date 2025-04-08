Hailey Van Lith SI Swimsuit photos, behind-the-scenes video goes viral
By Josh Sanchez
TCU women's basketball star Hailey Van Lith wrapped up an incredible college basketball career with a strong showing in March Madness, breaking TCU's single-season scoring record with 663 points, being named Big 12 Player of the Year, and becoming the first player to reach the Elite 8 five times.
Van Lith transferred to TCU after an up-and-down year with the LSU Tigers, which she joined after a standout career with the Louisville Cardinals.
Now, with her college career in the books and the WNBA on the horizon, Van Lith is putting on another hat.
This week, it was revealed that Van Lith has been named the cover model for Sports Illustrated's latest Swimsuit digital issue. After the news was made public, SI dropped a behind-the scenes video of her photoshoot that immediately went viral.
All of the photos from Van Lith's photoshoot can be seen here.
The 23-year-old guard will now turn her attention towards the WNBA Draft, which takes place on Monday, April 14, as she learns where she will begin the next chapter of her career in the pros.
Wherever she lands, Van Lith will provide a quality shooter with plenty of high-level experience.
We'll just have to wait and see where she lands.
