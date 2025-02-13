Today's Roundup: Roki Sasaki number drama, Trevor Lawrence rumors and scorching Eagles takes
By Evan Bleier
Hope you got your flowers ordered and your chocolates wrapped for tomorrow. if you are planning to be free this weekend to watch the NBA's All-Star festivities...Let's go...Dodgers veteran confirms he's giving Roki Sasaki his uniform number...What did number 11 cost Dodgers phenom Roki Sasaki?...NFL world immediately shuts down Trevor Lawrence-Steelers bombshell...The Steelers are looking to make a blockbuster trade at quarterback this offseason...Cris Collinsworth starts the hot takes of the offseason with a doozy on Eagles star...The Eagles may have actually ended the Chiefs dynasty according to oddsmakers...Ranking the Eagles' best Week 1 matchups for the 2025 season...FOX Sports Radio host offers ludicrous opinion on Andy Reid's future with Chiefs...Alabama AD has an asinine proposal on how to stop fans from storming the field and court...A new generation discovers Rob Pelinka's 'fabulous' college basketball career...NFL Films brilliantly captures Nick Sirianni's Super Bowl play call dagger...Draymond Green accuses NBA of having a 'problem' with his go-win mode...Making sense of the 2024 Kansas City Chiefs season...and why it’s still (nearly) Impossible to three-peat in the NFL...Kylie Kelce reveals the moment she found out Travis and Taylor Swift were an item...Red Sox's 3-year, $120M Alex Bregman contract a perfect fit for Boston...
Chiefs' mid-March Travis Kelce deadline makes perfect sense for everyone
James Cook could be the next running back to earn a massive payday this offseason
YouTube TV is screwing over viewers right before March Madness
Texas Tech and Arizona State deliver game of the year in college basketball
ls John Calipari finding his swagger again?
Dalton Knecht handled his voided trade like a pro: “Let’s just go play basketball”
Alcatraz set to host world championship event
Brian Windhorst speaks on if LeBron James is nearing the end of his career
The Aaron Rodgers experiment imploded in the most Jets way possible
Colts GM isn’t convinced Anthony Richardson is their future starting quarterback
Early reviews for 'Captain America: Brave New World' are a bummer
2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame noms who should be enshrined
Read More: Wednesday's Roundup
The aforementioned YouTube TV news won't just end March Madness for viewers
The JB media tour rolls on ahead of All-Star weekend
Even drones wanna be like Mike
Money not well spent
Like father, like son
The Kayaker and the Whale
Uhhh, Jimmy?
MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead
MLB: Bill Nye’s got the Guardians in 2025
NFL: Mock Draft 9.0: Is Travis Hunter going first?
NFL: A.J. Brown says Super Bowl satisfaction was ‘short-lived’
NBA/SPORTS MEDIA: Luka debut delivers big numbers for ESPN