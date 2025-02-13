Kylie Kelce reveals the moment she found out Travis and Taylor Swift were an item
By Tyler Reed
Super Bowl 59 was a game that did not go well for the Kelce family, as the Philadelphia Eagles routed the Kansas City Chiefs 40 to 22.
Not only that, but there was an odd moment during the game when the cameras found Taylor Swift at the Superdome, and she was welcomed by a chorus of boos.
In a weekend that the Kelce bunch is more than likely quickly putting behind, it is Jason Kelce's wife, Kylie, who is in the spotlight post-Super Bowl.
Kylie was a recent guest on the insanely popular podcast, 'Call Her Daddy', where show host Alex Cooper had to the details on Kylie's brother-in-law Travis' romantic life with the musical superstar Swift.
In the interview, Kelce spills some of the tea on when she found out that Travis was officially dating Swfit.
Kylie tells Cooper that she and Jason found out about the new power couple at the same time before Swift attended one of Kelce's games.
Keeping a secret like that is probably no easy task, especially for a family that seems as close as the Kelce's.
Now, with the season over, the future of Kelce's playing career remains a mystery. However, leading up to the big game, the Chiefs tight end stated he has every intention of playing next season.
To listen to the entire conversation between Kelce and Cooper, check out Call Her Daddy anywhere you listen to podcasts.
