Ranking the Eagles' best Week 1 matchups for the 2025 season
By Matt Reed
The defending Super Bowl champions always have the benefit of being highlighted by the NFL on opening night of the following season, which means the Philadelphia Eagles will get that honor in Week 1 of the 2025 campaign. But who will the Eagles play?
Detroit Lions star wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown called his shot on his podcast this week, saying the Lions would enjoy the challenge once they have their full complement of defensive pieces healthy again.
With the way the NFL does its scheduling, there are eight potential opponents that Philly can face in Week 1, including six NFC teams and two AFC teams. Today, we're ranking the best matchups for the Super Bowl champions.
Washington Commanders
While it's not too often the NFL would give away a massive divisional matchup like this to start the season, it would be box office to get a Jalen Hurts against Jayden Daniels meeting in Philly.
The two young quarterbacks met in the NFC Championship Game, marking their third meeting of the season and Washington will have revenge on their minds after the beating they took in Philadelphia last time around.
The Commanders have a lot of cap space this offseason, and their offense could look even scarier if they bring in some new weapons for Daniels to use in the passing game.
Detroit Lions
St. Brown is definitely onto something because most NFL fans likely anticipated a Lions-Eagles NFC Championship Game in 2024. That was, of course, before the Commanders came into Detroit and took care of business against a depleted Lions defense.
Dan Campbell's team has one of the highest-flying offenses in the league, which would make this a massive opportunity for points against a Philadelphia team that scored 95 points in their final two playoff games this past season.
Denver Broncos
If the NFL doesn't want to give away a valuable in-conference game to start the season off Denver is the clear cut AFC option to take on the Eagles for a variety of reasons. Bo Nix was phenomenal as a rookie and should take a step forward next season under head coach Sean Payton.
Had it not been for Daniels' brilliance with the Commanders last season, Nix would've been a very worthy Offensive Rookie of the Year candidate. If the Broncos' young offensive weapons around Nix can continue to improve in 2025, Denver will be a tough opponent for most teams to face.
Dallas Cowboys
It doesn't get much bigger than an Eagles-Cowboys matchup, especially on opening night. Dak Prescott should be back following his season-ending injury, and the Cowboys quarterback even made the news recently for his comments on Dallas not being far off from Philadelphia.
Dallas has started its offseason off in an interesting way after hiring Brian Schottenheimer, but it's highly unlikely the Cowboys won't look to add some big weapons for Prescott this offseason after last year's debacle in free agency.
Los Angeles Rams
For awhile Sean McVay was the only young head coach that earned flowers around the NFL, but Nick Sirianni has entered that conversation after winning a Super Bowl of his own. The Rams could look very different without Cooper Kupp, or potentially Matthew Stafford based on rumors, but McVay and Sirianni squaring off again would be fascinating,
Of all the opponents the Eagles faced in the playoffs this past season, the Rams were the closest to beating them in a memorable snow game at Lincoln Financial Field.
