The Steelers are looking to make a blockbuster trade at quarterback this offseason
By Matt Reed
Let's call it what it is. The Pittsburgh Steelers have been about average for most of Mike Tomlin's tenure with the organization, especially on the offensive side of the football.
One thing that has stayed constant during Tomlin's time in charge is that the quarterback position has been a massive area of need since Ben Roethlisberger started to decline and eventually retired from the NFL.
There's been countless experiments by the organization with Kenny Pickett, Russell Wilson, Justin Fields and others, but none of them have been the player the Steelers needed them to be in order to take over the reigns in a long-term capacity.
That's why a report from Ryan Burr has the NFL world's heads turning over a rumor that Pittsburgh has inquired with the Jacksonville Jaguars about the availability of Trevor Lawrence this offseason.
There's certainly a lot to unpack here, especially given the fact that Lawrence literally just signed a long-term extension with the Jaguars and is one of the few franchise pieces the AFC team has in place on offense besides rookie wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. and Travis Etienne.
New head coach Liam Coen even went out of his way during his opening press conference to reiterate that Lawrence would be the focal point of the Jaguars offense moving forward, which obviously makes sense given how much the team has invested in him.
Lawrence signed a five year, $275 million deal last year, which Pittsburgh would have to take on, in addition to giving up significant draft capital just one year away from when the city hosts the NFL Draft in 2026.
Even if Lawrence hasn't been close to an All-Pro level quarterback at this stage of his career, it's still very likely that Jacksonville would need a minimum of a first-round pick and several other high draft picks to even start a conversation with the Steelers.
