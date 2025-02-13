Texas Tech & Arizona State deliver game of the year in college basketball
By Tyler Reed
The beauty that is known as March Madness is quickly creeping up on college basketball fans. Soon, fans around the country will be filling out their so-called perfect brackets.
However, before we get there, the meat of the college basketball season is what is currently being served to the fans.
Yes, conference play will separate contenders from pretenders, and last night, a candidate for game of the year was witnessed.
The 12th-ranked Texas Tech Red Raiders welcomed the Arizona State Sun Devils to Lubbock, Texas, for a Big 12 showdown.
On paper, this game probably didn't scream game of the year candidate, as the Sun Devils have had an up-and-down year.
However, one of the newest members of the Big 12 delivered on the big stage, pushing the Red Raiders to two overtimes.
In the end, Texas Tech would secure the 111-106 victory in double overtime. The 111 points scored by the Red Raiders is the most the team has ever scored in a Big 12 game.
The game between these Big 12 foes is a reminder of just how special the month of March will be and just how special this sport is all season long.
Don't be one of those fans who is only going to tune in during March Madness. If you are, that means you could miss out on the beauty that happens in February.
