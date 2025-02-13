Brian Windhorst speaks on if LeBron James is nearing the end of his career
Los Angeles Lakers superstar is currently in the 22nd year of his NBA career and against all odds, the 40-year-old remains one of the biggest stars in the league right now.
So much so that even during this stage in his career, James is expected to lead the Purple and Gold to an NBA Championship, but let's put that on the backburner for a second.
For the past few years, a key discussion regarding James has been predicting when will the 4x NBA champion hang his sneakers for good.
RELATED: LeBron James tops Stephen A. Smith's major 'pressure' list even as a 40-year-old
We'd be lying if we said James hasn't lost a step or two throughout his stint with the Lakers, but despite that, he has unarguably the greatest longevity that NBA fans have ever seen.
With that said, NBA analyst Brian Windhorst believes that James still has plenty of gas left in his tank and he is not even close to announcing his retirement.
"I really like what the Lakers have on their roster," Windhorst said, via ESPN's Get Up. "I believe that they can add a big man over the summer, and I really like where they’re going to be going into next season. And unlike other people, I don’t think the end is near for LeBron James. I think he’s got runway left. I think he can still be an All-NBA player next year. And I see no reason why, they can't be a year from now, a team that can be really hunting for that title."
At the start of the 2024-25 NBA season, there were many rumors about James potentially calling it quits following this campaign.
Moreover, James struggled to play well during the first few weeks of the season, but against all odds, the L-Train continues to put up impressive numbers.
On top of that, the Lakers trading for Luka Doncic has undoubtedly extended his career and as Windy mentioned, if the organization can add an excellent big man this summer, James could further extend his NBA career.
