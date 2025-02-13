FOX Sports Radio host makes ludicrous opinion on Andy Reid's future with Chiefs
By Tyler Reed
Super Bowl 59 was not the storybook ending that anyone had hoped for on the Kansas City Chiefs sideline.
The Chiefs would be denied in their quest of earning a third straight Super Bowl victory as the Philadelphia Eagles hoisted the Lombardi Trophy at the end of the night.
Of course, with a loss like that, numerous questions around the Chiefs organization have begun circulating.
What is the most talked about topic? Well, that would be the future of the top names involved in the dynasty, with the top name being head coach Andy Reid.
Reid is 66 years old and, in the last decade of his coaching career, has found the most success he has had at the NFL level.
While Reid seems to be ready for another season at the helm in Kansas City, FOX Sports Radio host Rob Parker is thinking differently.
Parker believes that Reid should step down as the head coach of the Chiefs. The radio host believes the struggles in Super Bowl 59 have been at the surface for the last two seasons.
While it is hard to say a team is struggling when they win the biggest game on the schedule, Parker's comments are certainly a take.
Now, are they the correct take? We will let the fans debate that one. For now, the Chiefs and Reid are showing no signs of a breakup, and if anything, the Super Bowl 59 loss may ignite a fire under an already dangerous team.
