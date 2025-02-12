Bill Nye makes surprising World Series prediction for 2025
By Joe Lago
The Cleveland Guardians aren't expected to build on their surprising 2024 success. They won the American League Central with 92 victories and mounted a spirited playoff run to the AL Championship Series, where they fell to the New York Yankees in five games.
RELATED: Anthony Rendon's bad contract keeps haunting Angels with latest injury
Analytic sites don't even have Cleveland winning the division in 2025. Baseball Prospectus projects the Guardians to finish third with 80.5 wins, while FanGraphs has them languishing in fourth with only 77 victories.
Stephen Vogt and his young club have one famous brainiac who believes in them — Bill Nye.
The Science Guy appeared on MLB Network's "Hot Stove" on Wednesday, and he was asked by host Matt Vasgersian for a World Series prediction. Nye took no time to formulate his response.
"Guardians," Nye replied.
"Cleveland Guardians, that's bold," Vasgersian said.
Obviously, Nye is going with a gut feeling than a science-based analysis. And he's entitled to have fun with a baseball prediction like he did so often with entertaining experiments on "Bill Nye the Science Guy," his popular TV show in the 1990s.
Nye's baseball loyalties lie with the Seattle Mariners in the AL and the Washington Nationals in the National League. He shared a hypothetical dilemma with the "Hot Stove" crew.
"What's gonna happen when the M's finally get to the World Series? What am I going to do, man?" he said.
"It'll be bananas," former Mariners great Harold Reynolds said. "You and I will go together."
MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead
SOCCER: Watch Weston McKinnie’s spectacular goal
NFL: Kellen Moore is making a big mistake
NFL: Mock Draft 9.0: Is Travis Hunter going first?
NFL/SPORTS MEDIA: ESPN looking to do more with the NFL