Chiefs' Mid-March Travis Kelce deadline makes perfect sense for everyone
The Chiefs have given Travis Kelce a deadline by which he needs to make a decision about his NFL future.
According to Nate Taylor and Cale Clinton of The Athletic, the Chiefs told their veteran star tight end that they need to know by mid-March if he's planning to return to football next season, or hang up his cleats after what is sure to be a Hall of Fame-caliber career in Kansas City.
Kelce's future has been one of the most hotly debated topics in football the last few weeks, and that debate and speculation has grown to a fever pitch since his virtually invisible Super Bowl performance.
It was not an easy season for the 35-year-old in Kansas City this season. With a dearth of other reliable receivers around him and a body that seems to finally be giving in to age a bit, Kelce posted a career low in receiving yards and touchdowns, despite leading the Chiefs in targets and receptions once again. His regression was a key cause of the Chiefs' offense's occasional sputters this season.
It's logical that the Chiefs want an answer from Kelce; if he's moving on, it changes their draft plans significantly. While Kelce regressed this year, he remained a crucial piece of the offensive scheme, with a unique role that will be tough to fill. If he hangs it up, their priorities could shift away from running back, wide receiver or left tackle, and to nabbing someone like Tyler Warren or Harold Fannin Jr. early in the draft.
But, it's also become clear in the last few weeks that Kelce is going to need some time to decide. Prior to the Super Bowl, he sounded like a person excited to come back next season and beyond. After the Super Bowl, however, Kelce has sounded like a man who needs a rest.
“That process can be grueling,” Kelce said when talking about the wear an extended playoff run can take, on a recent episode of his “New Heights” podcast, according to The Athletic, “It can weigh on you. It can make you better and it could drive you crazy at the same time. Right now, it’s one of those things where it was kind of driving me crazy this year, and I think that it happens as you tail off toward the back nine of your career, as (Scott Van Pelt) would say.”
That sounds like a guy who is trying to decide what he wants to do, not a guy who is absolutely positive he wants to come back. My guess is, if the Chiefs tried to force him to decide right now, the answer might be a no. Instead, they're giving him a month to make up his mind properly, and see how he feels once his body has a chance to recover from another deep playoff run.
While Kelce's future is murkier than it's ever been, giving him the chance to think it over makes sense for everyone.
