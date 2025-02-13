Colts GM isn’t convinced Anthony Richardson is their future starting quarterback
By Matt Reed
Anthony Richardson was a player everyone was excited to see step onto the field in 2024, however, the Indianapolis Colts quarterback had a year to forget and now his future with the team is very much uncertain.
It's not completely uncommon for quarterbacks to take some time to develop, especially high draft picks, like Sam Darnold, Baker Mayfield and Geno Smith. However, Richardson was a little bit different coming out because of his athletic stature and ability to run the ball effectively.
Through two seasons, Richardson has battled several injuries and the Colts have suffered because there hasn't been enough positives to warrant committing to the former University of Florida signal caller in the long term.
Even Colts general manager Chris Ballard has flat out stated that the team is going to have to hold a "competition" in order to determine their next full-time starter in 2025 and beyond.
RELATED: Amon-Ra St. Brown says Lions want Super Bowl champs in Week 1
Last season, the Colts didn't exactly have excellent options behind Richardson with Joe Flacco and Sam Ehlinger their other quarterbacks. That could even leave open the possibility that Indianapolis branches out in free agency or the NFL Draft to look at players to compete for the starting job next season.
MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead
SOCCER: Watch Weston McKinnie’s spectacular goal
NFL: Kellen Moore is making a big mistake
NFL: Mock Draft 9.0: Is Travis Hunter going first?
NFL/SPORTS MEDIA: ESPN looking to do more with the NFL