Is John Calipari finding his swagger again?
By Tyler Reed
The biggest story coming into this college basketball season has been John Calipari's departure from the University of Kentucky.
The Hall of Fame coach was ready for a fresh start and took on the head coaching position for the Arkansas Razorbacks.
It was a rocky start for Calipari in Fayetteville. However, a win over his former team has ignited the Razorbacks into making a strong run toward March Madness.
On Wednesday night, the Razorbacks moved to 3-1 in the month of February with a win over the LSU Tigers.
The 70-58 win over the Tigers moved the Razorbacks to 15-9 on the season. Certainly, the team is on the bubble to make the Big Dance; however, the SEC will give them plenty of chance at quality wins.
The Razorbacks still have games left against four ranked opponents, that include number one Auburn and number eight Texas A&M.
It won't be a surprise to anyone to see Calipari's team announced during Selection Sunday; this used to be the time of year when his teams peaked.
However, the work is not done. The Razorbacks need at least one of those games over a Top-25 program.
Will 2025 be the year that Calipari finds his swagger again? The first step in that is making the tournament something that didn't feel possible just two weeks ago.
