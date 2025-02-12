Today's Roundup: World's highest-paid athletes, Rocker-Mahomes bout and Anthony Rendon debacle worsens
By Evan Bleier
Happy Hump Day...Let's go...The highest-paid athletes in the world: Ronaldo leads 12 stars at $100M+...Ten incredible stats from Cristiano Ronaldo’s career that no one talks about...No women among 100 highest-paid athletes despite business gains...Viral clip of John Rocker-Patrick Mahomes fight changes little for either ex-MLB pitcher...Barstool's Dave Portnoy says Pat Mahomes Sr. and John Rocker will box at Rough 'N' Rowdy on April 18 in West Virginia...Oft-injured Angels third baseman facing another 'long-term' absence...Anthony Rendon's latest injury cements Angels legacy as worst contract in MLB ever...Bulldogs, poodles, retrievers and hounds: See photos from 2025 Westminster Dog Show...Taco Bell launches Las Vegas-themed wedding package with Elvis impersonator and hot sauce bouquet for $777...This is what happens when you unleash 500 singles on an IRL date...‘Gold Zone’ returns for 2026 Olympics; USA, CNBC to air coverage despite spinoff...Huskies coach Dan Hurley wishes more Creighton fans were around to hear him clap back about his 'two rings' after UConn win...JJ Redick snapped back to reality after smiling continuously on Luka Doncic's debut...
Dak Prescott has a delusional optimism about the state of the Cowboys
Saquon Barkley condemns fans booing Taylor Swift: ‘She’s made the game bigger’
YouTube is the new TV
'Full Swing’ teases Rory McIlroy divorce drama: ‘Netflix cameras following me’
The 2025 nominees for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame are a mixed bag
LeBron James tops Stephen A. Smith's major 'pressure' list even as a 40-year-old
AI play-by-play arrives as DCM, Marquee back translation startup
Bijan Robinson agrees with Ashton Jeanty comparisons
Adam Silver explains how Stephen Curry makes his job easy
Ohio State hiring Matt Patricia as defensive coordinator makes zero sense
Mookie Betts: Dodgers 'can’t keep talking' about World Series repeat
Thousands of Danes sign petition to buy California from U.S.
A docuseries about the NBA champs is tipping off next month
It's too bad Jimmy Fallon was involved
Once again, it's too bad Jimmy Fallon was involved
Dropping in April
He's getting better at not being a complete robot
This would've been a fun way to kick off Super Bowl weekend
The Mavs are going to have to rethink their in-game entertainment
In May, Paul Rudd and Tim Robinson get the A24 treatment
What a world we live in
Mac McClung is looking for his record 3rd straight Dunk Contest win on Saturday
