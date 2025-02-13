James Cook could be the next running back to earn a massive payday this offseason
The Philadelphia Eagles' Super Bowl title might've opened up doors for running backs moving forward because of Saquon Barkley's influence on the team, or at least that's how James Cook is looking to leverage himself as his rookie contract closes in on its final year.
Cook is coming off of his best season as a professional after racking up 16 touchdowns last season for the Buffalo Bills and helping the AFC East team reach the AFC Championship Game.
Now, Cook says he's looking for at least $15 million annually from Buffalo, which would make him the second-highest paid running back in the NFL behind only Christian McCaffrey.
There's no question Cook has proven himself to be a viable option for the Bills, but earning more than Barkley, Derrick Henry and even Chubba Hubbard, who just got an extension from the Carolina Panthers, seems to be a bit out of touch.
That's not factoring in the concept that Buffalo has other big holes to fill outside of giving a running back a massive pay increase. The Bills don't have a legitimate number one wide receiver for Josh Allen to sling the ball around to despite going out and adding Amari Cooper last season.
Meanwhile, Sean McDermott's team still hasn't been able to slay their biggest threat in the AFC, the Kansas City Chiefs, which means the Bills should be looking to add as many quality pieces as possible in order to become the new faces of the conference in 2025 and beyond.
