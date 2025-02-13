Alabama AD has asinine proposal on how to stop fans from storming the field and court
By Tyler Reed
It's hard to explain, but college sports just have a different atmosphere compared to professional sports.
The passion that is seen from players and the fanbases around the country during a college game can't be duplicated.
This is why when a major upset goes down on the football field or the basketball court, the only thing for fans to do is to sprint down the bleachers and celebrate with the team.
However, those in power are ready to do away with the traditions known as a court or field storming. Alabama athletic director Greg Byrne believes he has the perfect plan on how to stop these.
When speaking with ESPN about the issue of fans storming the field of play, Byrne believes that the NCAA needs to take it a step further beyond financial punishment.
"I truly believe it, if we said that the home team, if they storm the field or the court, they're going to lose that game right then and there, that will stop it," Byrne said.
An absolutely unbelievable comment that is actually completely believable if you look at the source. The Crimson Tide are the victims of a field storming almost every time they lose.
Taking a win away over inebriated college students celebrating a win will hopefully never happen in college sports.
All that we can hope for now is that the next time Alabama loses on the road, the winning fanbase will cover the field with fans.
