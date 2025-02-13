Dalton Knecht handled his voided trade like a pro: “Let’s just go play basketball”
By Matt Reed
It's hard to believe Dalton Knecht is only a rookie because the way he's handled his awkward situation with the Los Angeles Lakers would have many believe that's been in the NBA much longer than half a season.
Knecht's trade to the Charlotte Hornets was rescinded after Mark Williams' physical didn't go through, leaving the rookie Lakers forward in a spot where he had to return to the team. Instead of making a big deal about it though, Knecht has a simple message about his path forward.
"I just wanted to hoop," Knecht said after returning to action Wednesday night against the Utah Jazz.
After taking some time to process everything that transpired in the past week, Knecht dropped 10 points in just 17 minutes against Utah last night.
This season, Knecht has averaged around nine points per game in his debut season, and while he hasn't made a massive impact just yet for Los Angeles the Lakers will need him to be big for the remainder of the season as a valuable member of their supporting cast alongside LeBron James and Luka Doncic.
