A.J. Brown says his Super Bowl satisfaction was 'short lived'
By Joe Lago
A.J. Brown's eccentricities fell under the intense spotlight of the Philadelphia Eagles' postseason run to the franchise's second Super Bowl victory. His sideline reading of his favorite self-help book and his modest game-day ride became viral fascinations.
So it shouldn't come as a surprise that the star wide receiver's satisfaction from the Eagles' 40-22 win against the Kansas City Chiefs was fleeting.
RELATED: Super Bowl viewership record set by Eagles' rout of Chiefs
Brown shared that unconventional realization Wednesday on Instagram with his reflections on the Eagles' championship and the role he played in it last Sunday in New Orleans.
"I tried to feel how everyone made it seem to be a champion and unfortunately it was short lived. ... Two days to be exact lol," Brown wrote.
"I've never been a champion at the highest level before, but I thought my hard work would be justified by winning it all. It wasn’t. My thrill for this game comes when I dominate. It’s the hunt that does it for me."
"Don't get me wrong," he added, "But it just wasn't what I thought it would be."
The comments on Brown's IG post were largely supportive. Eagles cornerback Darius Slay replied with "Talk that s--t!!" Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp wrote, "The journey is the only way, 11!"
Brown's feelings of being let down might be similar to what long-distance runners experience after conquering a marathon. An emptiness is felt once the goal is achieved.
For most players, winning the Super Bowl is the ultimate achievement. For Brown, the emotional and spiritual high from scaling the NFL mountain top for the first time didn't last as long as he thought.
The thrill hits differently for everyone. Knowing the complexity of Brown, it's easy to see how he came to his conclusion.
MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead
SOCCER: Watch Weston McKinnie’s spectacular goal
NFL: Kellen Moore is making a big mistake
NFL: Mock Draft 9.0: Is Travis Hunter going first?
NFL/SPORTS MEDIA: ESPN looking to do more with the NFL