Early reviews for 'Captain America: Brave New World' are a bummer
By Tyler Reed
2025 is set to be a massive year for the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The MCU is dropping three major titles this year.
'Captain America: Brave New World' will kick off the trio of significant titles for the brand this calendar year.
The newest installment in the Captain American saga is set for an official release on February 14th; however, early reviews are already coming in for the film.
If you are someone who has high hopes for Anthony Mackie's theatrical debut as the Star-Spangled Man, then you might want to look away.
If you do not want to see any spoilers do not scroll past this point.
If you're new to the superhero film genre, then you need to know something. Longtime fans of the genre may be the hardest fans to please when it comes to making a good movie.
Currently, the newest Captain America film has received one of the lowest ratings of Marvel projects since 'Avengers: Endgame.'
However, not all is lost. There are some good reviews on the film for those of you who are glass-half-full fans.
The MCU needs Brave New World to swoon audiences, as the company hopes to have a massive year with 'Thunderbolts' and the new Fantastic Four film, releasing later this year.
No matter what your opinions are going into this film, it has to be a must-see. Harrison Ford plays a freaking Hulk, for crying out loud.
