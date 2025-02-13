NFL Films brilliantly captures Nick Sirianni's Super Bowl play call dagger
By Matt Reed
The Philadelphia Eagles delivered one of the most impressive displays in Super Bowl history against the Kansas City Chiefs, and one of the defining moments of the game was captured by NFL Films in a beautiful breakdown.
Philly was already leading the Chiefs 27-0 in the third quarter when the Eagles got the ball back around midfield, however, they were still facing Patrick Mahomes and head coach Nick Sirianni knew that his team could put the game away with one final blow.
Everyone thought the Eagles were going to feed Saquon Barkley the ball to start off the drive, but after a tremendous play design Philadelphia switched things up, and the rest is history.
Sirianni and offensive coordinator Kellen Moore were caught on film discussing the play sequence, and that's when the head coach told him, "Just call it."
That prompted Jalen Hurts to work his magic before the snap, check into the proper pass protection scheme and then the Super Bowl MVP delivered a 50-yard bomb to Devonta Smith.
