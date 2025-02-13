YouTube TV is screwing over viewers right before March Madness
By Matt Reed
March Madness is one of the most magical times of the year, but as we near the biggest event of the college basketball season fans have to be wondering if they'll even be able to watch games after YouTube TV's latest announcement this week.
The streaming provider just last month revealed that prices for their service would increase yet again to $83 monthly, however, many networks are set to be dropped after failing to reach a deal, including CBS and various Paramount channels.
Why is this such big news? It directly affects those that want to want the NCAA Tournament, which streams all of its games and coverage across the Paramount platforms, including CBS, TBS, TNT, TruTV and CBS Sports Network.
In all, roughly 24 networks are estimated to be cut at this stage going well beyond just sports and news networks, including MTV, Comedy Central, Nickelodeon and more.
While YouTube TV has obviously seen a surge its patrons due to its partnership with the NFL and its highly-popular Sunday Ticket package that moved over recently, this news could be a massive blow for college sports fans at one of the biggest times of the year.
RELATED: James Cook could be the next running back to get a massive payday
In the meantime, Paramount+ is available for $7.99 per month and would be the quick fix for those looking to access March Madness and other entertainment options throughout the Paramount library if YouTube TV doesn't find some resolution.
MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead
MLB: Bill Nye’s got the Guardians in 2025
NFL: Mock Draft 9.0: Is Travis Hunter going first?
NFL: A.J. Brown says Super Bowl satisfaction was ‘short lived’
NBA/SPORTS MEDIA: Luka debut delivers big numbers for ESPN