Alcatraz set to host world championship event
By Joe Lago
Turki Alalshikh, boxing's new power broker, is doing all he can to reinvigorate the troubled sport.
The chairman of Saudi Arabia's General Entertainment Authority has provided the deep-pocketed financial support to entice top boxers to face off in the most fan friendly fight cards in years with his Riyadh Season events.
RELATED: Boxing's next megafight set for September in Las Vegas
Last week, Alalshikh lured away Canelo Alvarez from a Netflix showcase against Jake Paul, convincing the pay-per-view king and Mexican star to choose a four-fight, $400 million deal. Alvarez's decision drew the ire of Paul, who called him "a money-hungry squirrel" in an Instagram rant.
For his next trick, Alalshikh is looking to put on a fight card in the most unusual location — Alcatraz Island.
On Tuesday, The Ring Magazine reported Teofimo Lopez is close to agreeing to a contract that would have the Ring and WBO junior welterweight champion fight inside the famed federal penitentiary in the middle of San Francisco Bay.
Lopez's three-fight deal would begin with the Alcatraz card in June or July. An opponent has yet to be determined.
The 27-year-old Lopez (21-0 with 13 knockouts) has not fought since last June, when he scored a unanimous-decision victory against Steve Claggett. When focused, the Brooklyn native can be one of boxing's most dominating performers in the ring.
MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead
SOCCER: Watch Weston McKinnie’s spectacular goal
NFL: Kellen Moore is making a big mistake
NFL: Mock Draft 9.0: Is Travis Hunter going first?
NFL/SPORTS MEDIA: ESPN looking to do more with the NFL