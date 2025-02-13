What did number 11 cost Dodgers phenom Roki Sasaki?
In January, Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Miguel Rojas confirmed via email toThe Big Lead that he's giving up his jersey number for Sasaki and switching to number 72 — the number he wore as a rookie with the Dodgers in 2014.
Sasaki was then introduced in a press conference at Dodger Stadium wearing number 11 — Rojas' old number.
I asked Sasaki at the press conference what obtaining his preferred jersey number would cost him. He wasn't sure at the time.
Wednesday, the answer was revealed.
The Dodgers posted a photo of Rojas' prize pack to their official social media accounts, and via Bill Plunkett of the Southern California News Group, we have the full explanation of its contents: three bottles of Dassai sake and a set of serving glasses.
Rojas was unambiguous about his intentions; he didn't need anything from Sasaki to seal the deal. That's a smart move by a 35-year-old veteran coming off a 3-WAR season. He knows his time in the big leagues is winding down, and Sasaki's is just gearing up.
“I’ve always said I want my teammates and the people around me to feel good. So if I said that, it’s my time to deliver,” Rojas said, via Plunkett. “So when they asked me (to give up No. 11), it was a no-brainer. I wasn’t attached to the number because I already did in baseball what I wanted to do with that number. I told Roki this morning. It’s your turn to take this number really far.”
Did the ability to wear number 11 for free sway Sasaki to Los Angeles in the most coveted free-agent chase of the offseason? Probably not. But Yu Darvish — whose number Sasaki began wearing in Japan as a tribute to the veteran right-handed pitcher — probably wasn't giving it up for Sasaki San Diego.
For Rojas' sake, hopefully he enjoys a good bottle of sake.
