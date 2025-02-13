Draymond Green accuses NBA of having a 'problem' with his go-win mode
The last few days have been a nice turnaround for the Golden State Warriors following an otherwise underwhelming 2024-25 NBA season.
Heading into the NBA All-Star break, the Dubs have won two out of their last three matchups, thanks to the arrival of former Miami Heat superstar Jimmy Butler.
Butler's addition to the roster has seemingly injected the likes of Stephen Curry and Draymond Green with a joy to play elite-level basketball once again.
Speaking of Green, the 4x NBA champion recently spoke about receiving a warning from the league. Dray was shocked at the warning and claimed that the NBA has a problem with him entering "go-win" mode in the season.
"The bar has been raised. So much so, that you talk about Steph [Curry] these last four games, we all feel that, and it’s exciting,” Green said. “I got a warning, apparently, from the league the other day that the last few games I’ve been playing too aggressive and they’re warning me. What does that mean? I don’t know, but apparently me being in go-win mode is a problem.”
Over the years, Green has built a reputation of being unnecessarily aggressive on the court. Be it cursing the refs or engaging in heated battles with opponents, Green has done it all.
As a result, the NBA seemingly pays extra attention to keep Green under control, but the Dubs veteran sees the recent warning as a problem.
Green believes it was a valid reaction since for the first time months, the Warriors managed to not only maintain, but increase their lead when Stephen Curry was subbed off.
