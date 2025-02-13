Cris Collinsworth starts the hot takes of the offseason with a doozy on Eagles star
By Tyler Reed
Unfortunately, another NFL season has come and gone. Super Bowl 59 concluded with the Philadelphia Eagles standing tall over the Kansas City Chiefs.
The 40-22 victory for the Eagles was a domination from the opening kick. However, it was the Eagles' defense that really stood out in the game.
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was picked off three times, including one that was run back 38 yards by rookie Cooper DeJean.
The performance was impressive by the Eagles' defense, and it caught the eye of legendary broadcaster Cris Collinsworth.
Collinsworth recently caught up with Kay Adams on her show 'Up & Adams,' where he made one of the more bold comments of the young off-season.
Collinsworth said, "Cooper DeJean may be the biggest steal in the 2nd round we've ever seen.”
Sure, recency basis may play a factor here since DeJean did have a monster play in the biggest game of the season.
However, crowning DeJean as the greatest second-round pick of all time after one season is an incredible stretch. Even for a man who makes a living by talking.
There's no question that this was an incredible season by DeJean, and his interception in the Super Bowl will be remembered forever.
However, let's not get so carried away that we're going to go ahead and get the kid fitted for a golden jacket and put him among the greats in Canton.
You got to love the offseason!
