Zane Gonzalez's OCD, Mike Vrabel's hiring and NFL's wild-card weekend in today's Roundup
By Evan Bleier
It's Monday, but the NFL's wild-card weekend isn't quite over...Enjoy Vikings-Rams tonight from Arizona...Let's go...Commander kicker Zane Gonzalez's OCD took the spotlight before game-winning kick...Zane Gonzalez’s OCD isn’t a fun meme, it’s problematic stereotyping...Commanders kicker OCD revealed as wife celebrates doink FG in playoff win...The Patriots made the correct head coaching hire...Hiring Mike Vrabel was the easy part for Patriots ownership. Now the heavy lifting begins with 3 hard questions...Patriots should be ashamed of process in hiring Mike Vrabel, firing Jerod Mayo...Jim Harbaugh can't escape the curse of the Chargers 'Chargering'...Justin Herbert trumps his regular season total of interceptions in wild-card loss...Pittsburgh Steelers can't be afraid to assess the future of head coach Mike Tomlin...Do the Chargers have a Justin Herbert problem after QB's dismal play in loss vs. Texans?...Denver Broncos rookies set incredible NFL playoffs record...Broncos show future is bright, but work still ahead in wild-card loss to Bills...Are the Green Bay Packers having regrets with latest Jordan Love contract?...Dan Quinn made the correct fourth-down decision each time...Saquon Barkley explains his late-game decision that frustrated fans...Nakobe Dean's season-ending knee injury a massive blow to Eagles' playoff hopes...NBA insider names key reason why Knicks star is not putting up 'outrageous numbers'...Jayson Tatum uses one word to describe his botched clutch moment vs. Pelicans...Kevin Durant calls out NBA teams' 'weird' defensive strategy against him...76ers make sudden change in Philadelphia arena plans..Anthony Edwards slammed with $50K fine for actions toward official...
NFL must stop Monday night playoff games
Jimmy Johnson suggests a wild idea for the Cowboys and Steelers
NFL playoff schedule: Playoff bracket and odds for next weekend's games
Michael Chandler leaps to Khabib Nurmagomedov's defense in Frontier Airlines incident
Former LIV golfer trashes the tour over broken promises and only being about 'money'
Tyson Fury makes cryptic reference with boxing retirement news
UFC eyes $1 billion payday as media rights come up for renewal in 2025
Is the Women's World Cup coming back to the UnIted States?
NFL hints at significant changes to its playoff format
Max Verstappen's still collecting penalties, even in F1's off-season
Carson Beck cannot possibly live up to massive NIL package he's getting from Miami
Top Cowboys head-coach candidates to replace Mike McCarthy
Read more: Friday's Roundup
The man of the hour in Washington
He was right
Killer Cam
When you play the Packers in the playoffs...
He better start working fast
The dynamic duo has the Bills on tap in Round 2
Look out below...
Fun
Passing like an MVP
Taking some moves from Bill Belichick's playbook?
