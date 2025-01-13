Are the Green Bay Packers having regrets with latest Jordan Love contract?
By Tyler Reed
The Green Bay Packers are one and done in the NFL postseason after a 22-10 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in the wild-card.
The Packers limped into the postseason after suffering back-to-back losses to the Minnesota Vikings and Chicago Bears to end the regualr season.
RELATED: NFL hints at significant changes to its playoff format
Packers quarterback Jordan Love brought the sluggish end to the regular season into the postseason, as he threw three interceptions in the wild-card loss.
Love's performance is not ideal for someone who recently signed a four-year $220 million contract. Performances like this will only mount the pressure on Love.
Love wasn't the only young quarterback to have a dreadful wild-card weekend. Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert tossed four interceptions in the Chargers loss to the Houston Texans.
However, performances like this make front offices around the league weary when it comes to locking up a quarterback with a long-term deal.
Love played the contract negotiations perfectly last offseason. This league has become a place where paying for good is better than waiting to pay for something great.
The fourth-year quarterback missed two games this season, which probably helped with his touchdown passes dropping from 32 to 25.
Sure, one can blame the lack of weapons as to why Love didn't get the job done this season. Or, it could be that the talent may not equal the paycheck. The verdict is still out on this one.
MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead
NFL: Previews of every Wild Card game
CFB: Jeremiyah Love gets his wish
NBA: Does Pat Riley still have what it takes?
NFL/SPORTS MEDIA: Announcer schedule for Wild Card Weekend