Kevin Durant calls out NBA teams' 'weird' defensive strategy against him
There is no doubt that Phoenix Suns superstar Kevin Durant is one of the most talented scorers to ever play in the NBA. Evidently, NBA teams are always wary of him when he's on the court.
After all, KD has the ability to score from all three levels of the floor. Moreover, with his unique frame, it's tough for opposing teams to keep him under control with one-on-one coverage.
As a result, there have been times when the 36-year-old star has had to deal with double-teams right off the bat.
Now, it would make sense if teams made quick switches and allowed him some breathing space. Instead, teams give complete attention to him and leave his teammates open to score at any time. Durant recently called out this strategy after the Suns' 120-113 win against the Charlotte Hornets.
"To start the game, like the first possession of the game you start double-teaming," Durant said. "I get in the post you double-team and even as they were double-teaming out top when Melo on me, they would run and jump me at the three-point line to start the game. Sometimes it's a little weird. I always talk to the bench about that, the opposing team, but they just telling us they rather live with my teammates shooting open shots, which is crazy to me."
Durant then proceeded to say that opposing teams should consider the 'laws of averages' when they throw double-teams at him as it allows his teammates to score easily.
Moreover, KD also admitted that he takes it as a sign of 'respect' but he also wants to go out there and enjoy playing basketball.
But to show Durant's incredible basketball prowess, the Slim Reaper still walked away with 27 points vs. the Hornets all while dealing with extra attention from Charlotte's defenders.
