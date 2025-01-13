Is the Women's World Cup coming back to the UnIted States?
By Matt Reed
The U.S. Women's National Team have been the gold standard in women's soccer for the better part of three decades, and with U.S. Soccer focused on the men's side as the 2026 World Cup draws closer the federation wants everyone to know that they haven't forgotten about their female counterparts.
U.S. Soccer Federation president Cindy Parlow Cone made U.S. Soccer's intentions clear on Saturday while speaking at the United Soccer Coaches Convention that they want the 2031 Women's World Cup in the United States.
While the bidding process isn't actually open just yet, Cone said U.S. Soccer are already preparing to submit their bid when the time comes.
"As soon as they do, we'll put our bid in," Cone said. "And we're going to win it."
The next edition of the Women's World Cup will come in 2027 when the tournament heads to Brazil for the first time in the even't history. Meanwhile, for America it makes sense why there would be an increased urgency to bring the women's tournament back to North America.
Netflix shelled out big bucks to bring the Women's World Cup onto its streaming service recently, which could bring more viewers to the tournament than ever before.
2023 was a bit disappointing for the USWNT, marking the first time in their World Cup history where the American women didn't finish top four in the tournament. Their four World Cup titles are more than any other women's federation, however, the gap between the U.S. and other countries has certainly begun to shrink as other nations start to put more emphasis on women's soccer.
And needless to say this will be a very important next half decade and beyond for U.S. Soccer on both the men's and women's sides of the sport. America will host the Club World Cup this year, the World Cup next summer, the Summer Olympics in 2028 and with the potential of a Women's World Cup in 2031 there would certainly be a lot of visibility on the United States.
