Pittsburgh Steelers can't be afraid to assess the future of head coach Mike Tomlin
By Tyler Reed
The Pittsburgh Steelers earn another quick exit from the NFL postseason after being dismantled by their rival, the Baltimore Ravens.
The game was over at halftime, as the Ravens held a 21-0 lead. The 2024-25 campaign for the Steelers is another at least we made the postseason again type of season.
When did that become normal in Pittsburgh? When did Steelers fans start to accept that a postseason appearance was more important than winning an actual playoff game?
The Steelers have not won a postseason game since 2016. In that time span, head coach Mike Tomlin has led the team to four playoff appearances, and every time, they have left empty-handed.
Tomlin's tenure with the Steelers is Pro Football Hall of Fame worthy, but it has become stagnant. Are the Steelers okay with limping into the postseason every year?
It happens everywhere. For example, just look at Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots. It took three subpar seasons for Belichick and the Patriots to know it was time for a change.
That's a multi-time Super Bowl-winning coach getting just three years before it was time for him to move on.
Sure, Tomlin not having a losing record in one season with the Steelers is an impressive feat. But the recent postseason success can't be overlooked.
The Steelers are in need of a fresh start.
