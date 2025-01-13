Commanders kicker Zane Gonzalez's OCD took the spotlight before game winning kick
By Tyler Reed
The best game of NFL wild-card weekend belonged to the Washington Commanders and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
It came down to the wire, as Commanders kicker Zane Gonzalez made a 37-yard doink that sent Washington to the divisional round.
The game-winning kick was a heart-stopper. However, it was Gonzalez's actions before the kick that had some folks nervous for him.
If you haven't followed the Commanders or Gonzalez's career, the Washinton kicker has a severe OCD issue that causes him to rub his hand through his hair several times before putting on his helmet.
His actions had fans who may not have been following the Commanders believing that he was so nervous that there was no way his kick would be good.
However, Gonzalez has only missed two kicks this season from distance. Gonzalez's wild-card kick may have been a doink, but it was a doink that he'll celebrate forever.
The Commanders will now face the Detroit Lions in the Divisional Round on Saturday. Expect the crowd at Ford Field to be rocking for the Lions' first postseason game of the year.
A victory in the wild-card for the Commanders was the team's first postseason win since 2005. The times are changing in Washington.
