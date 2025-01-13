Former LIV golfer trashes the tour over broken promises and only being about "money"
By Matt Reed
Eugenio Chacarra spent the last three years competing on the LIV Golf circuit, but after the tour decided not to bring him back in 2025 his future plans will look very different.
Chacarra joined LIV when he was only 21, and after the tour's decision not to bring him back, he's had strong words publicly over what he alleges to be broken promises made by the Saudi-backed organization.
The 24 year old says LIV players were "promised OWGR points and majors," however, that was never made a reality. To this point, only several high-profile LIV golfers have been allowed to compete in PGA majors, such as Brooks Koepka, Bryson DeChambeau and Phil Mickelson.
Chacarra has made it clear that he wants to pursue his PGA Tour dreams now that he's not competing on LIV anymore, but for that to be possible, he's got to sit out at least a full year in order to become eligible for PGA events. The PGA Tour instituted that rule awhile back as a way to possibly prevent players from trying to move back-and-forth from their tour to go compete with LIV.
"I see what it’s like to win on the PGA Tour and how your life changes." Chacarra said. "How you get major access and ranking points.
"On LIV, nothing changes. It doesn’t matter if you finish 30th or first, only money. I’m not a guy who wants more money. What will change my life is playing in Hawaii and qualifying for the majors, qualifying for the Masters, the Ryder Cup."
RELATED: Kevin Na wants LIV Golfers to receive exemptions into majors
While Chacarra will have to likely wait a little longer in order to chase his PGA dreams, he's also made it known that he's reached out to the organization to see if there's any opportunity to compete before the one-year ban has elapsed.
MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead
NFL: Ref apologizes to Josh Allen
NBA: Some advice for Victor Wembanyama
NBA: Jimmy Butler and Pat Riley keep beefing
NFL/SPORTS MEDIA: NFL hints at changes to playoff format