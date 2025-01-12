Denver Broncos rookies set incredible NFL Playoffs record
By Matt Reed
The expectations for the Denver Broncos weren't super high heading into the postseason, but their rookie quarterback at least showed glimpses of why he can compete in the NFL for many years to come.
In fact, Bo Nix and fellow first-year player Troy Franklin accomplished something no two rookies have ever done in the history of the NFL. Nix hit Franklin for a 43-yard touchdown strike in the first quarter against the Buffalo Bills, which marked the first rookie-to-rookie scoring connection ever.
In the first half it looked like Nix and the Broncos had a chance to really compete against the Bills, however, the Bills went on to score 31 unanswered points en route to booking their place in the AFC Divisional Round.
RELATED: Ref went out of his way to apologize to Josh Allen after missed PI call
Nix finished the game with 144 passing yards and led the Broncos with 43 rushing yards, but the Bills defense tightened up in the second half and held Denver to drives with two punts and two that resulted in turnover on downs.
Regardless of the result though, Sean Payton definitely looks like he drafted the right quarterback for the future in 2024, and there's a lot of positives Denver can take away from Nix's rookie campaign.
MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead
NFL: Thoughts on every Wild Card game
NBA: Jimmy Butler and Pat Riley keep beefing
NFL: Big changes coming to playoff format?
NFL/SPORTS MEDIA: Announcer schedule for Wild Card Weekend