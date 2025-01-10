Penn State, Notre Dame and potential Super Bowl LIX matchups in today's Roundup
By Evan Bleier
Everybody's working for the weekend and now here it is...Let's go...After another heartbreaking loss, will James Franklin and Penn State ever get over the hump?...Penn State needs to make the difficult move and fire James Franklin...Penn State wide receivers finish Orange Bowl with abysmally bad stat...Jeremiyah Love says Notre Dame has a rooting interest in Friday night's Cotton Bowl...Notre Dame could have 'gone sideways,' instead it's still fighting...Notre Dame's win brings its solo CFP purse to $20 million...All 49 possible Super Bowl matchups, ranked...Super Bowl LIX: Ranking the five matchups I'd most like to see at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans...NFL playoff bracket: Schedule, Super Bowl odds, stats, more...The Ravens will be missing a huge offensive piece as the playoffs begin...Pat Riley reminds NBA players what they 'owe' us amid Jimmy Butler saga...Draymond Green names 'beautiful' thing refs did in Warriors vs. Pistons...NBA fans' hilarious reactions to when LeBron James made a fan flinch...What Joe Mazzulla wants to do after ex-NBA star called Jayson Tatum soft...NFL's Black quarterbacks tackle pay gap and snap playoff record...Pat Riley admits East Conference rivals have kicked his a**, says maybe he's 'washed'...Neymar got paid an obscene salary in 2024 despite playing 42 minutes for Al-Hilal...
NFL Playoffs 2025: Previewing Packers vs. Eagles Wild Card matchup
NFL Playoffs 2025: Previewing Commanders vs. Buccaneers Wild Card matchup
Proposed sports streaming app Venu won't launch after all
Bradley Beal promises one thing he'll never do even after coming off the bench
Doritos puts a bold spin on Gen Z’s favorite hot sauce
Inside Dan Quinn's total transformation of the Washington Commanders
Tom Telesco's messy firing isn't the same old Raiders dysfunction
If Napoli let Kvaratskhelia walk the Italian club is making a huge mistake
NHL at halfway point: Surprises, disappointments. awards leaders
Cable's not dead yet, but It sure does smell funny
Read more: Thursday's Roundup
Shameful
Beast Mode still exists
Never forget
A case of mistaken identity
Teammate Julius Randle still outscored him, but who's counting?
But will it help them against the Bills?
See anyone you know?
Here's looking at you, Pat Riley
Not a good look for a 3-14 team
Oh boy. Just make it to the Super Bowl first.
Interesting
Enjoy watching Baker Mayfield in the playoffs
Stay in school kids
Sounds decent
Fact
MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead
CFB: Previewing Ohio St.-Texas Cotton Bowl
CFB: Ohio St. fans buy tix to wrong bowl game
NFL: Telesco firing not just ‘same old Raiders’ move
NFL: Mock draft 4.0: Who will the non-playoff teams pick?