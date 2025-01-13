Carson Beck cannot possibly live up to massive NIL package he's getting from Miami
Former Georgia quarterback Carson Beck has had a very lucrative year, between leading the Georgia Bulldogs to the College Football Playoff and transferring to Miami for his last year of college.
According to Daniel Roberts and David Rumsey of Front Office Sports, Beck has earned $10 million in NIL money over the last year, between endorsements and his NIL package from the Hurricanes to secure his transfer.
“With the expertise of ESM and the unwavering support of Carson’s longtime quarterback coach Denny Thompson, we have secured nearly eight figures in agreements over the past 12 months,” Dan Everett, a partner at ESM, said.
Multiple reports said Beck was getting at least $4 million from Miami alone, but Front Office Sports' report said that number was substantially higher. Everett declined to break down how much of Beck's money was coming from where, but the totals are staggering, even for a sport that has seen NIL payments for top players skyrocket since the market opened up.
Unfortunately for Beck, it's created a situation where he can't possibly deliver on the expectations that will be placed on him in Coral Gables next season.
Miami is coming off a disappointing campaign, in which their playoff dreams were dashed by a pair of ugly losses, to Syracuse and Georgia Tech. They're also coming off one of their biggest transfer portal wins ever, in quarterback Cam Ward. Ward was a sensation, a dynamic threat with his arm and legs, who could create magic in moments where things seemed lost.
But Ward's singular skills also papered over what was a fairly flawed Miami roster this season. The defense was an utter mess, and outside of Xavier Restrepo, no one in the wide receiver corps really established themselves as a bone fide star.
Making matters worse, Restrepo, second-leading receiver Jacolby George, fourth-leading pass catcher in tight end Elijah Arroyo, and fifth-leading receiver Sam Brown have all declared for the NFL Draft. The only remaining wideout with at least 300 receiving yards is Isaiah Horton.
Beck is a skilled passer, but he's no Cam Ward. He lacks Ward's improvisational talents, and as last season showed, he's developed a nasty habit of throwing interceptions at the worst possible times. His arm is solid, but not otherworldly, and he lacks Ward's mobility. There's a reason his stock fell from one of the top quarterbacks in this year's class to a guy who decided he'd be better off sticking around in college for another year.
Beck's deal is impressive, and speaks to the state of NIL right now, but if you're a Miami fan, I'd prepare for another season of disappointment. With the rebuilding that needs to be done at skill positions, and Beck's limitations as a quarterback, it's clear that this could be a rocky transition to South Florida.
