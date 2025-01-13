Tyson Fury makes cryptic reference in latest boxing retirement announcement
By Joe Lago
Tyson Fury has retired from boxing again. The former heavyweight champion made the announcement Monday in an Instagram video posted on Monday.
"Hi everybody, I'm going to make this short and sweet. I'd like to announce my retirement from boxing," Fury said. "It's been a blast. I've loved every single minute of it. And I'm going to end with this: Dick Turpin wore a mask.
"God bless, everybody. See you on the other side."
Fury last retired from the sport in April 2022 after defeating Dillian Whyte. He resumed his boxing career eight months later and beat Derek Chisora.
The 36-year-old Fury boasts a career record of 34-2-1 with 24 knockouts. His only losses have come in the last eight months, both to pound-for-pound champion Oleksandr Usyk.
Despite the setbacks against Usyk, Fury was still being lined up for another big payday against fellow British boxing star Anthony Joshua. Matchroom Boxing's Eddie Hearn, who promotes Joshua, expressed doubt over Fury's decision to call it a career.
"We've been here before," Hearn told BBC Sport.
"You do not want to get in the ring with Anthony Joshua if you're doing it for money," Hearn said. "You've got to want it. You've got to want to provide the British public with the biggest fight in the history of the sport. You've got to want to go to war with AJ and get that victory. If it's just a money thing, you've got enough money."
"What lays in the palm of his hand is the biggest fight in the history of our country," Hearn added. "Will he walk away from that? Maybe."
Which brings us to Fury's puzzling reference of Dick Turpin in his retirement video.
Turpin was an 18th-century highway thief who's been romanticized in British folklore. Fury's mentioning of Turpin could signal he feels he's being robbed in negotiations over purses for a potential Joshua megafight.
Fury also could be talking about his belief that victory against Usyk was stolen from him by the judges. He suffered a split-decision defeat last May and lost the rematch last month by unanimous decision.
Fury's promoter, Frank Warren, told BBC Radio Live 5 that he won't try to change Fury's mind.
"If that what he wants to do, that's great," Warren said. "He's done everything he can do. Probably been the best British heavyweight of his generation by far. Two-time world champion, two closely fought fights against Usyk. He's got plenty of money, got his wits about him, got a lovely family. God bless him, enjoy."
