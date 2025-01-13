Top Cowboys head coaching candidates to replace Mike McCarthy
By Joe Lago
Mike McCarthy's tenure with the Dallas Cowboys ended Monday after the two sides were unable to agree on a new contract, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. More than a week after the team's disappointing 7-10 season ended, the Cowboys joined the group of franchises shopping for a new head coach.
The timing of McCarthy's departure is not the greatest. The Cowboys missed the window to interview two of the hottest candidates — Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson and Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn — and McCarthy has to play catchup with interviews in the current hiring cycle.
Reportedly, McCarthy was prepared for a "complicated situation" if he was ousted in Dallas, and he is already a top candidate for the New Orleans Saints' opening.
Who are the top options to be the Cowboys' next head coach? Pelissero reported that Jerry Jones is considering "different types" and "names we haven't seen elsewhere." However, there's one well-known figure who'll continue to be brought up until Jones makes his final decision.
Here's a list of potential successors to McCarthy.
Kellen Moore
As ESPN's Ed Werder noted, Moore ticks a lot of the usual boxes for Jones. He's played for the team and coached in Dallas under former Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett. He's also enjoying success this season as the offensive coordinator of the Philadelphia Eagles.
Jason Witten
The former Cowboys tight end great made 11 Pro Bowls and is destined to be elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Since his retirement from the game after the 2020 season, the 42-year-old has coached in high school, having won back-to-back state titles with Argyle Liberty Christian. Witten's leadership skills make him an attractive possibility for Jones.
Deion Sanders
Once news broke that McCarthy wouldn't return, the most obvious dots were immediately connected to the former Cowboys star cornerback and current Colorado head coach. The Deion-to-Dallas chatter had already picked up some steam, but it's unlikely Sanders and Jones could coexist during the rollercoaster nature of an NFL season. That said, Bovada lists Sanders as the betting favorite to become the next Cowboys head coach.
Jon Gruden
Since resigning as Las Vegas Raiders head coach due to an email scandal, the 61-year-old Gruden has been rehabilitating his image as an NFL analyst on YouTube and TikTok and at Barstool Sports. Giving Gruden a second chance would be second-guessed.
Kliff Kingsbury
The former Arizona Cardinals head coach has acknowledged he would like to be an NFL head coach again and has vowed to do a "better job" if he got to run another team. Kingsbury's stock is on the rise again as Washington Commanders offensive coordinator after what he's achieved with rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels.
Joe Brady
The Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator is another play-caller who seemingly would be fine with Jones calling all of the shots when it comes to personnel decisions.
