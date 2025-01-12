Michael Jordan's ex-teammate reveals what Victor Wembanyama needs to improve
Victor Wembanyama's ascension to stardom during his sophomore NBA season has been a treat to the eyes of most fans around the globe.
There is no doubt that Wembanyama is improving at an amazing rate and continues to add more dimensions to his game on both ends of the floor.
However, there is still one strategy that can essentially render the 7'3" phenom essentially useless if executed correctly and the Milwaukee Bucks proved it.
It's simply to play a physical brand of basketball against the Spurs star. Giannis Antetokounmpo did just that vs. Wemby in their recent battle. Keeping that in mind, former Chicago Bulls player BJ Armstrong recently gave advice to Wembanyama.
"In my opinion, he’s got to get physically stronger,” Armstrong said. “Just stronger enough to be able to play through that level of contact. Everyone’s gonna try to do that with him, but everyone doesn’t have a Giannis. “He will be fine, he’ll learn from it and he’ll move on. He’ll make adjustments."
As Armstrong pointed out, not every team in the NBA has a defensive freak like Antetokounmpo on their roster to counter the 2024 Rookie of the Year.
However, Wemby's lanky frame is obviously a huge weakness in his game right now. After all, he was held to just 10 points during the Spurs' 121-105 defeat vs. the Bucks.
While Wembanyama has certainly added some muscle to his frame, fans will hope that he completes his transformation by the time the next season begins.
Right now, the Spurs are 18-19 for the season and as the 12th seed in the Western Conference, it's a tough road ahead for them to have a shot at advancing to the playoffs.
