Referee went out of his way to apologize to Josh Allen after missed PI call (WATCH)
By Matt Reed
The reality is certain NFL players get calls that other players wouldn't, but during Sunday's Wild Card matchup between the Buffalo Bills and the Denver Broncos fans caught a glimpse of something that doesn't occur very often.
During the third quarter of the game, Josh Allen was visibly frustrated with the officiating after he felt there should've been a pass interference call against Broncos cornerback Patrick Surtain Jr.
Despite Buffalo already having a 13-7 lead at that point, head referee Bill Vinovich went over to Allen on the sidelines after the drive to apparently issue an apology to the Bills quarterback.
Social Media went into a frenzy after that moment, with many calling it similar treatment to what Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes or former Super Bowl champion Tom Brady would get.
Allen is certainly in the thick of the NFL MVP race, and rightuflly so, but it's certainly not a common practice for refs to apologize to players regardless of their statuture in the league.
Regardless of the missed call though, the Bills look like they're about to book their place in the AFC Divisional Round. They'll meet the Baltimore Ravens next week at Highmark Stadium, setting up a rematch after Baltimore's huge 35-10 win back in Week 4.
