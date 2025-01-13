76ers make sudden change in Philadelphia arena plans
By Joe Lago
The Philadelphia 76ers are staying put in South Philadelphia.
A day after making the surprising decision to abandon plans for a $1.3 billion Center City arena, the 76ers announced they are partnering with Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment (HBSE) and Comcast to build a a state-of-the-art arena at the South Philadelphia Sports Complex, where the NBA team currently plays its games at the Wells Fargo Center.
The joint venture will also be the home of the Philadelphia Flyers, the city's NHL franchise. The new arena is scheduled to open in 2031.
Plans also include Comcast taking a minority stake in the 76ers and Comcast and HBSE partnering in a pursuit for a WNBA franchise.
“This is a great day for Philadelphia and the fans of our storied sports franchises,” Comcast chairman and CEO Brian L. Roberts said in a statement. “We are grateful to Mayor (Cherelle) Parker and Governor (Josh) Shapiro for their leadership and are thrilled to work together to develop the premier sports and entertainment destination in the nation that will benefit the region for decades to come.”
NBA commissioner Adam Silver called the announcement "great news for the City of Philadelphia," and NHL commissioner Gary Bettman also enthusiastically celebrated the news.
"This visionary and forward-looking facility will take the fan experience to a whole new level where the great pride and passion of Philadelphia sports fans will continue to be on full display" Bettman said.
Opponents of the Center City project also celebrated the 76ers' change in plans. Kendra Brooks and Nicolas O'Rourke, two city council members who voted against the arena proposal, said the "deal was bad from the beginning" in a joint statement on Instagram.
