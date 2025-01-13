NFL must stop Monday night playoff games
By Tyler Reed
The NFL wild-card round is not over just yet. Monday night, the Minnesota Vikings will meet the Los Angeles Rams in Arizona due to the deadly wildfires in Los Angeles.
The winner of the final wild-card matchup will have a date with the Philadelphia Eagles waiting for them next Sunday.
However, the winner will be at a disadvantage when it comes to rest. They can thank the NFL for having Monday night playoff games for that.
A league that wants 17 games with just one rest week is now putting the winner of this game at a disadvantage in a game where they will be the away team.
Not to mention, the move to Arizona has drastically changed the approach of this game for both teams.
However, this message will be ignored when it comes to those in power within the league. Time and time again, the league has shown that rest for the players isn't a priority.
The real reason this game now happens on Monday is because the NFL is a ratings giant, and everyone wants a piece of that pie.
The 20-game regular season will be here before we know it. One has to wonder if the league will be okay with letting the players rest just one more week when that happens.
