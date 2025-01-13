Max Verstappen's still collecting penalties, even in F1's off-season

Drama right from the start at Daytona! 😱



The green flag barely waved before chaos struck - Max Verstappen collides with the Williams Esports Chillblast BMW M Hybrid V8! 💥



📺 Stream LIVE on IMSA’s YouTube channel#vcoesports #IMSA #iRacing @IMSA @iRacing @MichelinUSA… pic.twitter.com/qwNqHIimZB