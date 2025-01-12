Jim Harbaugh can't escape the curse of the Chargers 'Chargering'
By Tyler Reed
The Los Angeles Chargers and Houston Texans opened up the NFL wild-card on Saturday. In the end, it was the Texans that would walk away with a 32-12 win.
The Chargers opened the game with a 6-0 lead after one quarter. However, a dreadful performance by quarterback Justin Herbert changed the entire complexion of the game.
The performance by the Chargers was really no surprise. Fans online have long used the term 'Chargering' when the team would have an absolute stinkfest performance.
First-year head coach Jim Harbaugh was brought in to shake that stigma. The team won 11 games in Harbaugh's first season and were the betting favorites to win in Houston.
However, just like old times, a bad performance took center stage, leaving the Chargers to watch the rest of the postseason from home.
Harbaugh's first-year performance cannot be overlooked. Nobody expected the Chargers to be in the postseason this year, and yet they were.
Unfortunately, getting there is going to be the first step. Getting this franchise over the hump will be the next challenge for Harbaugh.
