Saquon Barkley explains late-game decision that frustrated fans
By Max Weisman
Saquon Barkley scored 13 touchdowns this season, but the Green Bay Packers were keeping him out of the end zone during Sunday's Wild Card Round matchup. The Packers' defense was playing well enough to win a playoff game, but Jordan Love and the Packers' offense went cold, and the Philadelphia Eagles' 22 points were enough to move on in the playoffs.
The Eagles won 22-10 on the backs of two touchdowns and three Jake Elliot field goals, but they could have scored more if Saquon Barkley was willing. Following a Jordan Love interception that ended any hope for a Packers comeback, Barkley and the Eagles were running out the clock. On the second play of the Eagles' final drive, Barkley burst through a hole and only had open field ahead of him. Instead of taking it to the house, Barkley slid to the ground.
Following the game, Barkley explained his decision.
"Situational football," Barkley said. "First down ends the game. You never know, I break that long run I keep running I pull a hammy or someone's chasing me they pull a hammy and we lose a guy for next week. Get down, put a smile on your face and move on. That's the thing that matters most."
There were other repercussions of Barkley not taking it all the way. Many NFL fans bet on the Eagles running back to score a touchdown and although he had a great game, rushing for 119 yards, his decision to not get into the end zone lost fans a lot of money.
One fan even made it a whole conspiracy theory, posting about how the league scripted it so Barkley didn't score.
"It doesn’t get more scripted than this", he posted to X. "This was your Saquon Barkley touchdown, but the NFL made sure Saquon Barkley could not score a TD tonight."
I guess it's a big conspiracy to be a classy player and not risk any injuries nowadays.
The Eagles will move on to the Divisional Round and they'll play Sunday afternoon against the winner of Monday night's Minnesota Vikings-Los Angeles Rams game.
